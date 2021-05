Nikki Reed

At the height of their Twilight fame, some fans were convinced that Pattinson and Reed had a real-life fling. The O.C. alum, however, was quick to shut down the rumors. “I can’t win,” she told Seventeen in 2009. “A few weeks ago I was at this event, and they said, ‘You missed Rob’s birthday, how do you feel?’ And I said, ‘I called him, it’s fine.’ And they wrote, ‘She’s clearly bitter over the breakup.’ I’m like, what breakup? Rob and I were never together.”