October 2019

Kids on the brain! Adams exclusively told Us Weekly that he “would love” to start a family with Hyland. “I’d like to have more than one,” the Bachelorette alum said. “I’m older, I’m mid-30s, but she’s still in her 20s, so I don’t think we’re there yet. But I think it’ll be a thing that eventually happens for sure.” He also noted that the airport TSA nearly ruined his proposal to the actress just months earlier. “I hid [the engagement ring] in my drone case and then when I flew into Fiji — if you have a drone, and they see it in the X-ray, they inspect it,” he recalled to Us. “I was really scared that they were going to open the drone case and she was going to see the box that said LS [for Lorraine Schwartz] and it was going to be over.”