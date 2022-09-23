Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks Her Return to Acting, Tackling Mom Guilt, More

The Added Responsibility on Set

Since joining Wolf Pack as a lead and executive producer, Gellar has had a different approach when coming to set.

“I’ve always said that the energy on set starts at the top. So I’m able to be the liaison on set and create this environment where everyone’s having a good time. If there’s something that ever feels unsafe or unsure, crew and cast knows that they have an advocate,” she detailed. “Being able to have [a bigger] say really makes a difference in the experience that you have.”