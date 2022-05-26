The Lord’s big day! Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian shared sweet tributes to Scott Disick on his 39th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Scott!!!!” the momager, 66, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 26, alongside several photos of her with the New York native over the years. “Have a magical day. Love you!!!!!!!”

The Talentless cofounder reposted the collage on his own Instagram Story, responding, “Awww thank you mama!”

The 41-year-old Skims CEO, for her part, shared several photos in honor of Disick’s birthday, including a selfie of them eating ice cream and two pictures from her home gym. “Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “I love you so much. I can’t wait to celebrate w you!!!”

Disick shared Kardashian’s tribute via his own account, writing back, “Love you Keeks!”

The Flip It Like Disick star kicked off his celebrations one day earlier with a trip to New York with his three kids. “Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!” he wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 25, alongside a video of himself roughhousing with Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian. “You want some of me?” he asked at one point in the clip as his two youngest do their best to wrestle him to the bed, while Mason took a running leap at the others. Disick ended up losing the faux fight by letting his oldest tackle him to the ground.

“Happy Birthday!!!!!!!! 😍❤️😍 love you!!! 🥳🎂❤️,” Jenner wrote in the comments of the post.

The family trip came days after the three little ones flew to Portofino, Italy, for the 43-year-old Poosh founder’s wedding to Travis Barker. Disick, for his part, was not in attendance at the Sunday, May 22, nuptials.

The Kourtney and Kim Take Miami alum, who dated Kourtney on and off from 2006 to 2015, has been open about having a hard time accepting her romance with the 46-year-old musician. “It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend. Now we are really more coparents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life,” he said during an April episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “Kourtney has all [the] right to despise me for the way I treated her because it was horrible. Like that wouldn’t go on today for a day. But it went on for years.”

After her October 2021 engagement to the Blink 182 drummer, Kourtney revealed that she wasn’t interested in spending a lot of time with her ex. “I don’t really think that me getting engaged is about Scott. Undeniably, my life is going in another direction,” she told her mother in the May 12 episode of The Kardashians. “I feel like I am living a fairy tale making new memories and new moments. I don’t necessarily want Scott at all of them.”

Disick, meanwhile, has also felt excluded by the Kardashian-Jenner family as Kourtney and her now-husband grew closer. “The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he’s part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2021. “He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times.”

Keep scrolling to see more of Disick’s family birthday celebrations: