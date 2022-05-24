Making his rounds! Scott Disick has been keeping himself busy while his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband, Travis Barker, celebrate their marriage in Italy.

The Flip It Like Disick alum, 38, was spotted partying at the Sapphire New York strip club in the early hours on Monday, May 23, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly, adding that he arrived around 2:30 a.m. and stayed for an hour.

Disick was seen in the VIP section and was “low-key, only chatting with his entourage,” per the insider. The entrepreneur “didn’t interact with any of the dancers” and was “speaking to one woman most of the night” while in the VIP area, the source adds.

The Talentless founder topped off his trip to the Big Apple in style having a “little movie night” in what appeared to be his lavish hotel on Monday night.

Disick shared photos from his visit via his Instagram Story, including a food spread consisting of pasta, steak, coffee and more. The reality star revealed via social media on Tuesday, May 24, that he left the city in style — on a helicopter.

The New York native’s outing kicked off just hours after Kardashian, 43, exchanged vows with Barker, 46, in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22, in front of their close family and friends.

Disick and Kardashian’s three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, were all in attendance for the lavish event. The Blink-182 drummer’s two kids, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, also made the trip. Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya (whom Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya), toasted the couple in Italy as well.

The couple’s European nuptials marked their third time walking down the aisle. Kardashian and Barker previously exchanged vows in a non-binding ceremony in April in Las Vegas before legally tying the knot earlier this month at a California courthouse.

The twosome landed in Italy on Friday, May 20, alongside their children to say “I do” in front of their loved ones. The Kardashians star’s sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, all made the trip.

While the group was on their way to Europe, Disick was spotted on Thursday, May 19, dining with Rod Stewart in Los Angeles, an eyewitness exclusively told Us at the time. The father of three enjoyed tagliatelle limone with caviar and filet mignon with the musician, 77, and his family, at LAVO Ristorante, per the source. Disick later teased that he was going to “the beach” via his Instagram Story on Sunday but didn’t reveal the exact destination

Over the years, Disick has been vocal about feeling left out now that Kourtney has moved on with Barker. During an April episode of The Kardashians, he confessed, “It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend. … I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Kourtney’s ex wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner family member to miss her Italian wedding. Her brother, Rob Kardashian, and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were noticeably missing.

The George Arthur sock designer, 35, “really wanted” to toast the couple, but an insider exclusively told Us that the “whole affair would have been too much for him.” The source added that Rob “prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers.”

Scroll down for a peek at Disick’s New York City trip: