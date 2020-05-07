November 2014

The Talentless founder checked himself into rehab during a November 2014 episode of Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons. He entered a facility in Connecticut in June 2014 after admitting to a friend that he “thought [he] was going to die” following a round of partying. He confessed at the time that he had substance use issues, including being a heavy drinker. Kourtney, meanwhile, claimed he was “severely depressed.”

Scott explained his decision to seek treatment. “I’ve gone over this in my head so many times to try to live a cleaner life, and for some reason I just keep going back to the same routine,” he noted. “I’ve pretty much become a broken record. And I’m sick of hearing myself talk about the problems I have that I don’t fix. And I’ve always known for a long time I did need to get some help to get to a better place.”