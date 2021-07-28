Love Lives ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s Relationship Timeline By Sarah Hearon July 28, 2021 Chrishell Stause. Rob Latour/Shutterstock 4 1 / 4 2018 Stause joined The Oppenheim Group in 2018 years after she got her real estate license. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline From ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ to Today That J. Lo Glow! See Photos of Jennifer Lopez’s Stunning Transformation Over the Years More News