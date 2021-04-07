Love Lives

Who is Elliot Grainge? 5 Things to Know About Sofia Richie’s Rumored Boyfriend

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; David Buchan/Movi Inc/Shutterstock
2. He Loves Music

In an interview with Jewish Boston in May 2013, Elliot confirmed that the band Take That played at his bar mitzvah. “They were No. 1 in the UK at the time. The party was great fun and gave me a real taste of how to create an exciting party,” he said.

Later, he told Variety that while he loves all musical genres, Eminem holds a special place in his heart.

“If you look at the streaming data and analytics over the past six years, you’ll see anyone under 28 around the world has been raised on hip-hop,” he said in a December 2019 interview. “It’s a lifestyle, a culture, as rock once was for another generation. And I believe it was Eminem who took it to the next step in terms of global reach.”

