Cardi B and Robert Pattinson

The “WAP” rapper bumped into the Twilight star at a November 2021 event in Beverly Hills — and couldn’t control herself. “Look who I met the other day!” she wrote via Twitter. “I felt like a teen!”

The proof of Cardi’s fangirling is in the video she shared, which shows her introducing Pattinson as “her friend” before she starts screaming. All he could do was smile.