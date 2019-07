Noah Schnapp and Zendaya

Stranger things have happened! The Netflix star has taken a shining to Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Zendaya. In July 2019, he bluntly told Wired magazine, “I like Zendaya.” This wasn’t his first public admission either. He shouted her out from the podium during his acceptance speech at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards when he won for Most Frightened Performance. “Hi, Zendaya!” he beamed in June 2018.