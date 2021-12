Angelina Jolie

In December 2012, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress gifted her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt, with an actual waterfall in California, as both a Christmas and birthday present (the actor turned 48 on December 18 of that year). According to the Daily Mail, it was a longtime dream of Pitt’s to build a home around a waterfall in the style of the 1939 Frank Lloyd Wright Pennsylvania property Fallingwater.