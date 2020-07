Jim Carrey

The Canada native became a dual citizen in 2004 more than 20 years after he first moved to Los Angeles to pursue comedy. “I have no intention of giving up my Canadian heritage, and all those who loved and supported me,” Carrey said in a statement at the time. “My upbringing in Canada made me the person I am. I will always be proud to be a Canadian.” He added that the U.S. helped to “define” him and made his “dreams come true.”