Kumail Nanjiani

Born in Pakistan, the Eternals star said it took him over a decade to obtain his U.S. citizenship. “I feel like people think immigrating to the U.S. is super easy,” he tweeted in 2018. “The gates are wide open. Nothing could be further from the truth. It took me 15 years to get my Green Card. Getting any kind of visa is difficult. Becoming a citizen is extremely difficult and rare.”