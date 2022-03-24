Lil Wayne

It was actually Lil Wayne’s mother who made him drop out of school after his star rose. The rapper shared his story with Katie Couric: “I had an album out. I was platinum already, thank God, and I was still trying to go to regular public school.” When his mom saw him putting a gun in his backpack for protection, she decided it would be better for her son to leave school than risk his safety. “It wasn’t two minutes later, she walked back to my room and said, ‘You don’t go to school no more. You’re getting a GED.’”