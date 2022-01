Dean McDermott

Hours after Tori Spelling revealed her whole family was sick, the Chopped Canada host thought he would need a ventilator after a particularly tough bout.

“This is the first place I’m going once I get over COVID,” McDermott captioned a throwback Instagram photo at the ice rink. “I’ve got to be honest, this scared the s—t out of me. My breathing was so compromised, I thought I was going to be put on a ventilator. Slowly turning the corner to recovery. Be safe out there.”