Tori Spelling

“I share a lot on social media but this is one thing I didn’t want to share,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote via Instagram on January 7. “But, at this point, people are getting frustrated not getting responses personally and business-wise from me and wondering why I’m MIA so I finally decided to share. Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it. We all have varying degrees of symptoms. I was last to be symptomatic. We all were praying it was just a bad winter cold. But it wasn’t.”

She continued: “Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated. A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick.”