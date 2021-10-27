Lindsay Hubbard

Lindsay came into season 1 with boyfriend Everett. Their ups and downs as a couple played out on the show, but after a year together, they called it quits. Their breakup was revealed during the beginning of season 2, which aired in 2018.

The Hubb House PR president was briefly linked to costar Carl during the summer of 2019, which viewers saw on season 4 of the series. The duo hooked up following a four-year friendship, but the romance was short-lived. Lindsay moved on with Stephen Traversie later that summer. Us confirmed in January 2021 that they split in the fall of 2020 after dating more than one year.

Lindsay sparked speculation in September 2021 that she and Carl were more than just friends after they were spotted getting cozy at Kyle and Amanda’s wedding. The TV personality, however, told Us the next month that they have always been “super close” and are “best friends.”

She also exclusively revealed that she and Winter House costar Austen “have a history when we are both single,” noting that they have kept their behind-the-scenes hookups private over the years to “protect” their friendship.