Taylor Swift’s Celebrity BFFs Through the Years

Karlie Kloss

The “Enchanted” singer and Kloss enjoyed an all-girls California road trip in 2014 and have been photographed several times in NYC. “I think she’s the coolest girl,” the model told Us at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “She’s a great role model, and I love her music.” However, Swift and Kloss reportedly had a falling out in 2019 after the musician called out the entrepreneur’s friend Scooter Braun for purchasing her masters. Fans later speculated that the Grammy winner’s Evermore song “It’s Time to Go” — which included the lyric “When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not in fact what she seemed” — was about Kloss.