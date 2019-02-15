Ignoring her problems? Teresa Giudice went for a casual stroll along the beach in Miami amid relationship woes with her husband, Joe Giudice, and his impending deportation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, stepped out in a peach, one-piece swimsuit with fringe accents on Friday, February 15. Teresa showed off her tan and long, straight locks as she wore sunglasses and a big smile. The reality star even bared her bum in the high-cut bathing suit.

Her trip to the beach comes amid struggles in her marriage. Teresa admitted during the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 reunion taping in January that she and Joe, 46, would “go our separate ways” if he is deported.

A judge ordered the businessman in October 2018 to return his native Italy. Joe is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence, which began in March 2016. He, along with Teresa, pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014. Joe also confessed to not paying nearly $200,000 in taxes. The Standing Strong author completed her 11-month sentence in December 2015.

Teresa previously denied that she would divorce her husband if he were deported. “No. We’re going to be a family,” she told Entertainment Tonight in October. “We’re going to fight this and get through this.”

Joe reportedly filed a last-minute appeal to avoid deportation in November 2018.

Teresa may not have made her mind up yet, though. She “has been feeling conflicted for a little while now,” according to a source. “[She is] doing really good despite all of this and is putting her daughters’ best interests first and her own.”

The couple, who tied the knot in October 1999, share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

Melissa Gorga, who is married to Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, revealed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 12, whether she believed her sister-in-law would move to Italy. “I don’t think so,” she said. “But I guess we’ll have to see.”

She added: “Nobody knows anything yet. Everyone’s waiting for the final answer. We’re just sitting back and praying.”

