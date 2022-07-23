Another Challenge wedding in the books! Derrick Kosinski and fiancée Nicole Gruman tied the knot more than one year after getting engaged — and several of his former competitors were on hand to toast the newlyweds.

“Had an amazing time celebrating Mr. and Mrs. Kosinski! Beautiful wedding 💒,” Jenna Compono, who served as a bridesmaid during the celebration, captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram photo with her husband, Zach Nichols.

The pregnant reality star, 29, and Nichols, 34, were not the only MTV personalities to make the wedding guest list. Veronica Portillo, Mark Long, KellyAnne Judd, Kenny Santucci, Darrell Taylor and Yes Duffy also enjoyed the Friday festivities, taking in the traditional ceremony before dancing the night away at the reception.

“So happy for the Kosinskis,” Duffy, 44, captioned Saturday, July 23, Instagram Story slides from the nuptials. “Still partying even after hours and when the lights get turned on. Congratulations to @derrickmtv and Nicole!”

The 38-year-old three-time Challenge winner — who took home glory during The Inferno 3, The Island and The Ruins — and the 27-year-old nurse wed in Long Island, New York, on Friday.

“My hope for our wedding day was for us to be surrounded by our favorite people who have given us much love and support upon our journey together,” Gruman told E! News of her wishes for the nuptials. “It was most important to me that the whole wedding planning process focused on the love Derrick and I have for one another.”

She continued: “I’m very excited that I get to marry and spend my life with the person who makes me laugh, takes care of me and is my absolute best friend. I love doing life with D and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.”

Kosinski and the New York native dated for nearly three years before getting engaged in January 2021.

“He had a set up with rose petals in a heart shape, a ‘Marry Me’ sign and played the song, ‘A Thousand Years,’” Gruman exclusively told Us Weekly of her beau’s romantic proposal at Coopers Rock State Forest in West Virginia. “It was really romantic and sweet. I’m so excited for our future together.”

The Road Rules alum was previously married to Amy Manchin, with whom he shares son Derrick Jr.

“Nicole and my son have a great relationship and laugh together like two goofballs, taking turns making weird sounds and faces,” Kosinski gushed to Us at the time. “I’m excited for a fun-filled future together.”

Scroll below to see snaps of the Kosinski and Gruman’s special day: