A globe-trotting love story. Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos took their romance all over the world before tying the knot in November 2022.

The pair were first linked in November 2018, less than one year after Donald Trump‘s daughter split from boyfriend of two years Ross Mechanic. Tiffany met her now-husband while spending time in Greece, and the twosome quickly hit it off.

In January 2019, the legal research assistant made her relationship with the Lebanese business heir official on social media by sharing a photo taken during the holidays at the White House. Two years later, Boulos popped the question.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️,” Tiffany captioned her engagement announcement in January 2021, one day before her father officially left office.

The Apprentice alum shares Tiffany with ex-wife Marla Maples, to whom he was married from 1993 to 1999. Shortly before her daughter and Boulos exchanged vows, Maples penned a sweet tribute to her only child.

“Tiffany Ariana: Once I held you in my arms. Now as I watch you move forward with love, know you’ll always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day. Love, Mom,” the model captioned a montage shared via Instagram in November 2022.

Maples and her ex-husband reunited on Tiffany’s big day, celebrating with 250 guests at the family’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The bride wore a custom gown designed by Elie Saab as a nod to Boulos’ Lebanese heritage.

Along with Tiffany, the Trump Organization magnate is the father of Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, whom he shared with his late first wife, Ivana Trump. The former couple were married from 1977 to 1992, and the Raising Trump author died in July 2022 at age 73. Donald also shares son Barron with Melania Trump, whom he wed in 2005.

Tiffany’s siblings were present to watch her walk down the aisle. “When I was 12 years old my dream of having a baby sister came true! From the first moment I held @tiffanytrump in my arms and looked into those big, kind, curious blue eyes I was smitten,” Ivanka, who served as a bridesmaid, gushed alongside an Instagram slideshow in November 2022. “Tiffany radiates love, compassion and grace ~ attributes that she will bring into her marriage with Michael. I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife! May their love be a source of light in this world! 💙💙💙.”

