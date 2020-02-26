Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

February 2019

Brady and Bündchen celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with sweet Instagram tributes on February 26, 2019. “Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” the NFL star captioned a throwback wedding photo. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!”

Bündchen, for her part, wrote that she couldn’t “believe” the pair have been married for 10 years.

“There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family,” the model penned alongside three photos of the twosome through the years. “Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come.”