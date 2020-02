February 2020

The couple each shared a sweet photo for Valentine’s Day in 2020. On it, Brady wrote, “My forever Valentine ❤️,” while Bündchen captioned hers, “My forever Valentine.Te amo! Wishing you all a happy Valentine’s Day ❤️❤️❤️.” The two continued to gush about each other in the comments. The California native wrote, “Te amo muito 😍. But you already know that” on his wife’s photo. The Brazil native added, “What a cutie I have ❤️😍” in response to her husband’s post.