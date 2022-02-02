Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

January 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed that he was taking Bündchen into account when thinking about stepping back from football. “My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there,” Brady said on an episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “She deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.” Adding that he wanted to spend as much time with the supermodel and their children as possible, Brady addressed his next big career move.

“I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, ’cause they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do,” he said, referring to the 2021-2022 NFL season. “I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”