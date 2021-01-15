Who Is Tom Girardi? 5 Things to Know About Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband

1. He Is One of the Attorneys Who Worked With Erin Brockovich

Tom got his law degree from Loyola Law School and a Master of Laws from New York University in the 1960s. It wasn’t long before he found major success as an attorney, becoming the first lawyer in California to win a $1 million-plus award in a medical malpractice case. He cofounded his firm, Girardi & Keese, with Robert Keese in 1965.

Tom is one of the many famous attorneys who worked on the 1993 Pacific Gas and Electric Company case portrayed in the 2000 Julia Roberts’ film Erin Brockovich. He also worked as an adviser on the movie.

“That particular case revolutionized people’s thinking about all the toxic things they are exposed to,” Tom told Attorney at Law magazine in 2015.