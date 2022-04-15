He’s gonna need some ice for that burn! Amy Schumer revealed Leonardo DiCaprio’s reaction to her 2022 Oscars quip at his expense — and fans everywhere will thank him for his response.

“He said, ‘Go ahead.’ They didn’t care,” the 64th annual Academy Awards cohost, 40, told Howard Stern on Wednesday, April 13, of the Titanic star’s pre-show approval of the joke (which she cracked during her opening monologue at the March 27 ceremony).

“And his girlfriend, Cami, is the s—t,” the Life & Beth actress added of DiCaprio’s partner, Camila Morrone, 24, who has been dating the actor since 2017. “She’s actually the coolest bitch you’ll meet.”

While Schumer’s quip about the Oscar winner, 47, was far from the biggest moment of the night — Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is still making headlines — the joke drew laughs from the audience.

”He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet…for his girlfriends,” the Inside Amy Schumer alum said of DiCaprio. “Because he’s older and they’re younger. OK, you get it.”

Despite the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star’s seal of approval, Schumer came under fire after social media users claimed that she stole the joke via a tweet from December 2021 — which she denied.

“I’m funny enough, I don’t need to steal s–t,” the Trainwreck actress told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on April 6.

“I would like to say, I haven’t personally been on Twitter. I’ve had my assistant do it,” she added. “And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don’t start thievery.”

DiCaprio’s age-gap relationships have long been the punchline of jokes at awards shows.

“[DiCaprio’s movie] Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is nearly three hours long,” 2020 Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais said at the ceremony. “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him.”

The Catch Me If You Can actor has dated many younger women over the years, including Gisele Bündchen (six years his junior), Bar Refaeli (11 years his junior) and Blake Lively (13 years his junior).

In 2019, Morrone discussed the criticism of her relationship with DiCaprio.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she told the Los Angeles Times at the time. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

