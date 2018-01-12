Checking in with the Countess. Andy Cohen revealed that he’s exchanged texts with Luann de Lesseps since her arrest for battery and intoxication.

“I haven’t [talked] … We’ve texted,” the Watch What Happens Live host told reporters at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday, January 11, when asked if he’s spoken to de Lesseps recently.

As previously reported, the Real Housewives of New York star, 52, was arrested in the early hours of December 24 in Palm Beach, Florida. She was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that de Lesseps entered a plea of not guilty.

The reality TV personality apologized for her behavior on December 25, blaming her behavior on the end of her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she told Us at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Days later she announced that she was planning to check into rehab.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” de Lesseps told Us on December 29. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

Cohen’s WWHL was nominated for a Critics’ Choice for Best Talk Show. When asked at Thursday’s show how he keeps up with the many Real Housewives, he responded, “It’s my job! I love it!”

Despite fan speculation to the contrary, a source close to RHONY told Us last month that de Lesseps will not be fired from the Bravo series following her arrest.

