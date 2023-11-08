Andy Choen is nowhere near ready to retire from Bravo.

Cohen, 55, gushed about his time hosting Watch What Happens Live, show reunions, producing reality TV shows and more. “I’ll hang it up when they kick me out,” he quipped to E! News in an interview published on Tuesday, November 7. “They can push me out.”

After joining Bravo as vice president of original programming in 2004, Cohen became an executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise when the first show, Orange County, debuted in 2006. Cohen is reflecting as he approaches nearly two decades at the network. “Next year’s my 20th year at Bravo and just when I think back of those early days and this, it’s incredible,” he gushed. “It’s really something. It is something to step back from and shake your head.”

Although Cohen has thought about who will fill his many roles after he retires, he teased, “I have a couple thoughts that I’ll share at a later date, but I feel like it’s not anything I’m thinking seriously about.”

Last week, on Friday, November 3, Cohen participated in an “Ask Andy” panel during the 2023 BravoCon in Las Vegas. During the Q&A, he dished on his personal life, drama with reality stars and more.

Although he nodded his head to rumors that Jenna Lyons is planning to leave The Real Housewives of New York City, Cohen noted that he “hopes” all of the stars will return for season 15 of the show.

He also confirmed that the upcoming season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will not mainly focus around Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s feud. “What is refreshing about the season is … they just hate each other,” he said during the panel. “It’s like, once that’s out the door … you can move on and tell other stories. I think it will be really interesting for people because there are a lot of new alliances.”

As for his love life, Cohen shared that he’s “not really dating anyone right now.” He continued, joking, “I’m on Tinder, Raya, Hinge, Grindr. I’m on everything that I could be on.”

Cohen also opened up about a viral video from June, which showed him with a man sitting on his lap. “It was Gay Pride!” he said, adding, “I’m a single man. … There’s nothing to shame me [about] for having a good time on a night off of being a dad.”

His friend, Jeff Lewis, — who joined Cohen for the panel — then questioned if he and the mystery man have been in contact since being seen together.

“We text,” he replied.

Cohen has two kids, Benjamin, 4, and Lucy, 18 months.