Carly Reeves appears to have another claim to fame besides being a relative of Tom Hanks.

“Y’all I was like, this girl looks SOOO familiar but thought, ‘There’s no way I’d know Tom Hanks’ niece,’” Ariana Madix’s friend Logan Cochran tweeted on Thursday, June 29, after watching the season 2 premiere of Claim to Fame. “Until I remembered she used to be a manager @ SUR !!”

Lisa Vanderpump opened SUR, which stands for Sexy Unique Restaurant, in May 2005. Amid her stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 62-year-old reality TV star landed her own Vanderpump Rules spinoff to chronicle her life in the restaurant business. Ariana, 38, joined the Bravo cast in season 2 after she was previously hired as a bartender alongside her now-ex Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor. Fellow costars and show alums Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Raquel Leviss and Kristen Doute have also worked at Vanderpump’s SUR through the years as servers.

Carly, for her part, has not confirmed claims she worked as a manager of the eatery, but she is making waves for her appearance on ABC’s celebrity guessing game Claim to Fame, which premiered earlier this month.

On the reality TV competition — which is hosted by Kevin Jonas and his youngest brother, Franklin Jonas — a group of 12 players attempt to solve clues and riddles that identify their fellow contestants based on their relations to various celebrities. (Family members of the likes of Simone Biles, Jason Aldean and Keke Palmer previously appeared on season 1 of Claim to Fame.)

While Carly, 39, had hoped she had concealed her identity well enough, Hugo correctly guessed that Tom, 66, was her uncle at the end of the first episode — and she had a meltdown.

“These freaking clues were so freaking obvious!” she shouted while packing her bags. “[A] frickin’ bench that’s in the frickin’ poster of frickin’ Forrest Gump? Are you kidding me? Why a bench? There’s literally no benches on any other movie, even Gabriel found that out and he’s not even, like, smart!”

Carly added: “I didn’t even get to do any challenges! I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be aired longer!”

The ABC alum later told Entertainment Weekly that she “overreacted” to her elimination. “I was really upset … but I’m an emotional, very dramatic person,” she told the outlet. “I was really angry that I didn’t get a chance to play as long as some of other contestants. I mean, there was no one to be angry at. I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home. And then that turned to complete despair and sadness. I even say, like, ‘I should get more camera time!’ That’s just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth.”

Carly also explained to EW that the Big star was “excited” for her to appear on Claim to Fame and hoped she did well. “I hope I don’t embarrass him, but I don’t think I do. So, I would love for him to watch it, because I think it’s hilarious,” she added. “He’s happy for me no matter what. He did ask me, ‘Did you make some money?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I made a little bit.’ And he said, ‘OK, good.’ So, he was happy that I made a little money.”

Claim to Fame airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.