Kaitlyn Bristowe’s hints about a new gig have some thinking she’s hosting The Golden Bachelorette — while others are connecting the clues to Dancing With the Stars.

Bristowe, 39, inspired the speculation with an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 3, which read, “Remember when I asked you guys to put it out into the universe that I’d get the thing I auditioned for? I got it. Thank you.”

The social media upload included various photos of Bristowe’s recent adventures in Los Angeles. She shared a pic of her and professional dancer Sasha Farber, in addition to a snap with Katie Maloney. Bristowe also offered glimpses into her recent outings and a podcast taping with DWTS’s Julianne Hough.

Some fans took Farber, 40, and Hough’s individual appearances in Bristowe’s post as a hint that she’s going to be associated with a DWTS project. (Bristowe was the season 29 winner of the dance competition show alongside partner Artem Chigvintsev.)

“Wait, now I’m way too excited. OK so you’re either going to be a dancer and you’re going to bring that mirrorball home or you’re going to be a cohost or you’re going to be a guest judge,” wrote one social media user. “Either way I know it has something to do with Dancing with the Stars I’m so f—king excited.”

Most of the responses brought up the competition series. “DWTS all stars????” read another reply while someone else asked, “DWTS dance coach ?? Or host?!”

Other theories, however, were centered around Bristowe potentially hosting The Golden Bachelorette, which is set to premiere on ABC this fall. Bristowe was recently spotted on the set as the show filmed with leading lady Joan Vassos, according to footage shared by The U.S. Sun. The photos showed Bristowe in a red dress, which is the same one she’s wearing in her Instagram post.

Bristowe already has experience hosting The Bachelor franchise after she and Tayshia Adams were brought on to temporarily front season 17 of The Bachelorette. The opportunity came up after Chris Harrison announced a leave of absence in March 2021, which turned in to him stepping down from his hosting position permanently after more than 20 years with the franchise.

Jesse Palmer subsequently took over as the permanent host of the franchise, which included The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and the debut season of The Golden Bachelor. Fans around the world were tuning in to watch Gerry Turner‘s search for love when The Golden Bachelor premiered late last year.

After getting engaged to Theresa Nist, the couple got married earlier this year with cameras rolling. Just 90 days after their televised wedding ceremony, however, the pair shocked Bachelor Nation fans when they announced their split.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Turner, 72, said on Good Morning America in April. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Us Weekly broke the news that same day that Turner filed to dissolve their marriage in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana. He cited an “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason for their divorce. Shortly before their breakup made headlines, Us confirmed that Turner was residing at his lake house in Indiana while Nist, 70, stayed at her home in New Jersey.

The duo shed light on their living situation during their GMA interview. “We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home,” Nist said in April. “But we never got to the point where we made that decision.”