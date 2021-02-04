“Queen” Victoria Larson may be gone, but the drama on season 25 of The Bachelor isn’t over just yet. Matt James spoke about the upcoming showdown between MJ Snyder and Jessenia Cruz during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“Honesty is the best policy,” the 29-year-old Bachelor replied when asked to tease the conclusion of MJ and Jessenia’s feud on Us‘ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast on Tuesday, February 2.

During the Monday, February 1, episode of The Bachelor, MJ, 24, was accused of being an “antagonist” in the house by Jessenia, 27. Matt subsequently asked the women to come to the cocktail party early before the rose ceremony.

“This is embarrassing,” MJ said during the episode. “I am embarrassed to be here, but I am here because you said my name. You put my character in question with Matt based on an accusation you made about my character. I am furious right now.”

Matt has dealt with his fair share of drama during season 25, but the former football player put his foot down during Monday’s episode, sending Anna Redman home for spreading rumors about Brittany Galvin being an escort.

“In Anna’s case, it was a lapse in judgment. You know, it’s a tough lesson to learn. And I hope that — and I know that — she’ll be a better woman for it,” he told Us. “I’ve never been a contestant competing for time with me. I don’t know what that’s like. So, I can only imagine it’s extremely difficult. With that being said, I try to be as understanding as I can, but there’s no room for name-calling and rumors because those things ruin people’s lives. … When you do something like that, it kind of makes my job easier, because it’s not something I’m going to stand for.”

No contestant has caused a stir quite like Victoria, however. When asked which contestant he believes was responsible for the most drama in the house, Matt laughed and answered the self-proclaimed queen.

“I think that if I was in her shoes, I would try to get to the core of why I treat people that way,” he told Us. “Or say the things that I do so that I can better understand myself and I don’t project that on to the next person that I’m with. Because she has a lot of love to give. And if she can get past the things that she’s dealing with now, then she’ll be fine.”

While Matt had answers for which contestant fans haven’t seen enough of — Bri Springs — and which contestant he thinks has a different side to share — Kit Keenan — he wasn’t ready to commit to who should be the next Bachelorette.

“That’s a good question,” he told Us. “Based off the women that have gone home … I don’t know. Yeah, I don’t know.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.