Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn reflected on the leadership skills she admired — but didn’t see in everyone she worked with over the years.

During the Monday, June 10, episode of the hit Bravo series, Sandy overheard Aesha Scott‘s conversation with stew Bri Muller.

“I’m really sorry that yesterday was such a stressful day for you,” Aesha told Bri, who responded, “I just felt s—ty for disappointing you because that’s the last thing I wanted to do.”

Aesha reassured the third chief stew that she was doing the best she could. “Honestly, it was the first day of a new boat. It was a f—king s—t show, everything was everywhere and you will find your place,” the chief stew said to Bri. “We will get better each day. You will be amazing today. Thank you for your hard work, I really appreciate it.”

After Bri left, Sandy praised Aesha for the way she handled the situation, saying, “That was so good.”

In response, Aesha pointed out how important it was as a leader to “lift” up their crew. “You know how many people are unaware of that?” Sandy asked.

Since joining Below Deck Med in season 2, Sandy has remained a staple of the first Below Deck spinoff series. Throughout the seasons, chief stew Hannah Ferrier, bosun Malia White, chef Adam Glick, bosun João Franco and now Aesha have been Sandy’s recurring crew members.

Sandy worked with Hannah on several seasons of the show before receiving backlash for firing the fan-favorite chief stew for having Valium and a CBD vape pen in her cabin. Despite fans’ disapproval, Sandy has continued to stand by the choice.

As a result of Hannah’s exit, Sandy has worked with different chief stews season to season including Katie Flood, Natasha “Tasha” Webb, Natalya “Nat” Scudder, Tumi Mhlongo and now Aesha.

“I would work with every one of them [again],” Sandy said while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2023 about the “great leaders” from the show. “Even Hannah.”

That same month, Hannah offered her opinion on those who came after her, writing via Instagram comments, “Augh. I get why you try [to] replace me every season. 😴.”

Sandy, however, didn’t disagree with the former chief stew’s Below Deck Mediterranean opinions. “Well, she’s accurate on the Below Deck Med [side of things],” she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023. “She knows that’s not my decision. So I don’t know what to do about that.”

With Aesha back on Below Deck Med, Sandy and viewers alike seem happy with the choice. Aesha recently gushed about getting to reunite with Sandy.

“Oh, incredible and amazing, and scary and awesome. It’s that feeling of leaving home and going on your OE [overseas experience] for a couple of years, and then really missing your family and flying back and rekindling all of the things that you loved,” she told Decider earlier this month. “It was that exact feeling. It was so special to back where the journey started.”

Aesha discussed how excited she was to grow alongside her former boss, adding, “The last time I worked for Sandy, I was a second stew and just a girl. I went off and flourished and became a chief stew. It was so cool to be able to come back and show her all the things I have learned and who I have become as a woman. Though, it was also scary because I put so much pressure on myself. I really wanted to be perfect for Sandy because I respect her so much.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.