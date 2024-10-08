Below Deck Sailing Yacht returned with an update on where Daisy Kelliher stands with Gary King and Colin MacRae after their dramatic onscreen love triangle in season 4.

The season 5 premiere, which aired on Monday, October 7, reunited Daisy and Gary on Parsifal III while Colin did not return as chief engineer.

“I am super excited to be here but seeing Gary — I just don’t want to be around him,” Daisy admitted while clips from last season played on screen. “Gary made my life very difficult last season. He did not respect my relationship.”

Daisy wasn’t hopeful about interacting with Gary, adding, “I don’t know what way he is going to behave this season and I am not looking forward to having to work with him again.”

The duo had an emotional discussion later in the episode when Daisy confronted Gary about not being there for her.

“I needed a f—— friend. After Colin and I broke up, I felt incredibly low and very lonely. All I wanted was you to call me. I needed you,” Daisy said before she started crying. “I am not upset that you are angry at me. I am not upset that you had issues with me. I am not upset about any of that. I am upset that you f—— ignored me when I was asking to speak to you.”

Gary argued that he needed “time” to process the past, to which Daisy fired back, “I am not mad at you for doing what you were doing. I never held any of that against you. You just left me on my own trying to figure it out.”

After Gary apologized, the pair were able to start fresh. “I was scared I couldn’t put words into words,” he noted. “What kind of friend am I? I am really sorry.”

During the last season of the hit Bravo series, which aired in summer 2023, Colin, Daisy and Gary found themselves at odds due to overlapping romantic moments. Gary and Daisy hooked up before they got on board, which no one else knew at the time. Daisy then grew closer to Colin while filming, but the romance fizzled out after filming came to an end.

The trio attempted to address their issues during the season 4 reunion, which aired on Bravo in July 2023. Gary and Colin ultimately said they weren’t ruling out a reconciliation with each other but hinted that their respective relationships with Daisy were up in the air.

Daisy got emotional about the potential end of her friendships with Colin and Gary, saying, “That is what you get for putting your heart on the line. I love them both and they taught me so much about myself. I have regrets. But more importantly, I know I have a good heart and my intentions were good. Onwards and upwards.”

The chief stew later told Us Weekly what she learned from the drama.

“Don’t screw the crew. That rule is there for a reason,” she shared in November 2023. “I think [I also learned to] just kind of accept my emotions and not be too hard on myself and still try to keep business and pleasure separate. But I don’t think I’ll ever be an expert at that.”

Daisy discussed how she still needed to address the fallout from the reunion with Colin and Gary, adding, “It obviously was an emotional and raw kind of ending to those relationships. We’ve kind of left it at that and no hard feelings. But I think something like the reunion would take a lot of time to come back from. Things were said and you can’t unfortunately take back those things.”

Meanwhile, Colin seemed interested in hashing out his issues with his costars. “Daisy and Gary are both professionals and I feel like I’m professional. If we had to work together again, I’m sure we could,” he told Us before ultimately not returning to the show. “We’ve been doing this long enough to sort of put stuff like that aside when it comes to your work.”

Gary previously released a statement reflecting on his tumultuous onscreen journey with Daisy and Colin.

“Contrary to what many of you may believe, I am still friends with Colin and Daisy. Last season of #belowdecksailing was not my best, having watched some episodes I know that I have a lot of work and growing to do and will do everything to be a better person,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2023. “To all those people that constantly comment negatively and try bring me down, sticks and stones! You will not bring me down. For all the people who support me and message nice things, thank you ❤️ appreciate it all 🙂 #notmybest #stillfriends #itsarealityshow #lovetothefans #hatetothehaters #belowdeck #bravotv #itsatvshow.”

Three months later, a production assistant from the show accused Gary of making unwanted advances while filming season 4. The claims came after season 5 was already filmed so Gary did not address the scandal during the premiere.

Bravo responded to the allegations after they made headlines. “Bravo is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows,” read their statement in October 2023. “We require our third-party production companies to have appropriate workplace policies and trainings in place and a clear process on how to report concerns. The concerns Ms. Suarez raised in July 2022 were investigated at that time and action was taken based on the findings.”

Gary, for his part, has maintained his innocence since news broke about the claim. “I know [that I did nothing wrong], and I know the truth but it still hurts when people will tell lies to bring you down,” he replied to a fan via Instagram one month later.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.