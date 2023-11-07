Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae and Gary King likely won’t be coming back to the show together — at least according to their former costar Alex Propson.

“All three of them? I don’t think so,” Alex exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Sunday, November 5. “I think it’s just that there’s too much time together in the same setting and blows came to blow.”

During the joint interview, Alex’s Winter House costar Brian Benni asked if the trio “could work through” their issues but the deckhand didn’t look convinced.

Colin, Daisy and Gary found themselves at odds while filming season 4, which aired earlier this summer. As Daisy and Colin formed a connection, her secret hookup with Gary threatened her future with Colin and the group’s friendship. Daisy and Colin’s romance ultimately fizzled out by the time they filmed the reunion.

While trying to address their issues in the July special, Gary and Colin ultimately said they weren’t ruling out a reconciliation with each other but hinted that their respective relationships with Daisy were up in the air. (The trio worked together on Below Deck Sailing Yacht since season 2 premiered in 2021.)

“I am sorry for being emotional. That is what you get for putting your heart on the line. I love them both and they taught me so much about myself,” Daisy said at the end of the reunion. “I have regrets. But more importantly, I know I have a good heart and my intentions were good. Onwards and upwards.”

Daisy admitted to Us at BravoCon that she was anxious about seeing Colin at the Las Vegas event.

“I’ve been nervous. It’s not easy [and] It’s the first time we’ve seen each other since the reunion. And obviously we all saw how that went down,” the chief stew said on Friday, November 3. “So I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was kind of nervous [and] anxious. But [I’m] happy as well. I’m so grateful to be here and happy to share the experience with Colin.”

The pair appeared hopeful about maintaining a friendship even though Daisy still had some questions about what went down during the reunion.

“It obviously was an emotional and raw kind of ending to those relationships. We’ve kind of left it at that and no hard feelings,” she added. “But I think something like the reunion would take a lot of time to come back from. Things were said and you can’t unfortunately take back those things.”

Colin, meanwhile, didn’t rule out the idea of working with Daisy and Gary again, telling Us, “Daisy and Gary are both professionals and I feel like I’m professional. If we had to work together again, I’m sure we could. We’ve been doing this long enough to sort of put stuff like that aside when it comes to your work.”

Despite previously being announced as an attendee at BravoCon, Gary didn’t make an appearance throughout the weekend. He also confirmed on social media that he wouldn’t attend, which comes one month after he was accused of sexual misconduct in a Rolling Stone exposé.

Gary has continued to deny the accusations. During a Below Deck panel on Sunday, Colin made a rare comment about the drama.

“I had a chat with him after that all came out,” Colin told a fan. “I think he’s going through a really tough thing. I don’t think that’s a nice thing to go through for anyone.”

He added: “I don’t think anyone can really comment on it unless they were there. There were two people in that room, and they were the only people that know what went down. So, yeah, I feel for him.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi