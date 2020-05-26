Sore subject. Caelynn Miller-Keyes remembers exactly how it felt to lose the role of Bachelorette to Hannah Brown.

“I remember getting the call that it wasn’t me for Bachelorette and I was like, ‘Dang! That kind of sucks,'” the Virginia native, 24, said during a recent episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. “And then I found out it was [Hannah] at Women Tell All, we all kind of knew at Women Tell All that it was her. And it hurt. It definitely hurt.”

Miller-Keyes and Brown, 25, both competed for Colton Underwood‘s heart during season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2019. The women had a rocky history with one another from their time in the Miss USA pageant circuit, and while their drama played out during the reality dating show, the former beauty queens ultimately decided to put their pasts behind them. However, Miller-Keyes couldn’t help but feel a little envious of Brown’s new title.

“It stung and I was upset and I was kind of led to believe that it was mine and then suddenly it wasn’t. It was Hannah’s,” she recalled on the podcast. “Looking back on previous seasons, it’s always been in the top four and then to branch out and to pick Hannah … it just hurt.”

Though she didn’t find love on The Bachelor, Miller-Keyes returned to reality TV for season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she met now-boyfriend Dean Unglert. While the pair adjust to living life in lockdown amid the global coronavirus crisis, the reality star thanked Unglert, 29, for being her rock in this confusing time.

“It’s tough,” she told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. It’s been really tough at times, but luckily I’m quarantined with Dean, who is the most positive person I know.”

The reality dating show personalities couldn’t be more in love with each other — but Unglert previously admitted to Us that he isn’t sure marriage is in the couple’s future.

“That’s never going to happen,” the Bachelorette alum teased in December 2019. “I don’t know, I’m super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional. We joke around about it. Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, under-promise, overdeliver.”