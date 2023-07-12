‘Charmed’ Stars Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan and Shannen Doherty Will Reunite at 90s Con in Tampa

Charmed stars Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan and Shannen Doherty are reuniting at 90s Con, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Combs and McGowan, both 49, will be in attendance at the Tampa Convention Center from September 16 to 17 doing autographs, selfies and photo ops. The duo is also set to reunite with Doherty, 52, for photo ops during the weekend.

The former costars became household names after starring in Charmed, which ran from 1998 to 2006. After three seasons on the series as Prue Halliwell, Doherty announced her plans to exit. McGowan, for her part, joined the series in the role of Paige Matthews during season 4. Combs, meanwhile, played Piper Halliwell for the show’s entire run on The WB.

Earlier this year, Doherty reflected on her character’s legacy during a Charmed panel alongside McGowan, Combs, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Drew Fuller at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut.

“Prue was a very, very, very strong woman. I was a really strong woman. I played her as that,” Doherty shared in March. “And I think that did have a definitive impression upon a lot of younger women who were watching the show, to grow up with that sort of inner strength and to help their families and take care of their families. We’re very much about empowering women and empowering women within the show.”

That same month, Alyssa Milano took to social media to celebrate her Charmed costars reuniting for the nostalgic event. “This makes me happy for the OG Charmed fans. What a gift!” Milano, 50, who appeared as Phoebe Halliwell from 1998 to 2006, captioned an Instagram photo.

Doherty will also reminisce about her Beverly Hills, ​90210 days with Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris at another 90s Con panel.

The group will be in good company at the upcoming fan event — with the cast of Boy Meets World were previously announced as some of the attendees scheduled to appear in Tampa.

Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Trina McGee (Angela Moore), Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Bonnie Bartlett Daniels (Dean Lila Bolander), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), William Russ (Alan Matthews) and Lee Norris (Stuart Minkus) will all be in attendance.

Tickets for day and weekend passes for the September convention are on sale now.