Kid at heart! Chris Noth revealed which Sex and the City scene he vividly remembers more than 15 years after the show’s end.

“My favorite was when she farted in bed,” Noth, 66, said on the Wednesday, April 21, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I insisted on doing the sound to get it right because I’m an expert in farts.”

The Wisconsin native, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest Mr. Big for six seasons, noted that the funny moment is still a favorite.

“That was a good one, because then she tried to put her head in the covers, and he’s like, ‘No, no, that’s where the trouble is,’” he recalled.

During the 1998 episode, “The Drought,” Carrie memorably passes gas while in bed with Mr. Big and although she tries to escape being mortified, he doesn’t let her forget it.

The Equalizer actor pointed out that he also enjoyed Mr. Big putting a whoopie cushion on Carrie’s seat while the pair are out to dinner following the bed mishap.

Noth pointed to the 2000 episode “Cock a Doodle Do!” as another great memory, especially the scene where Big leans in to kiss Carrie by the Central Park Boathouse and they both go flying into the lake.

“I also enjoyed falling into the pond with her in Central Park. That was a one-take shot,” he said. “We had one take to do it. I love that picture. That was a good one.”

The Good Wife alum admitted, “There were so many great moments in the series. It was just a blast.”

Noth has fond memories of working on the HBO series, but he has yet to announce whether he will return for the revival, titled, And Just Like That.

Rumors surfaced in February that the actor wasn’t going to come back as John James “Mr. Big” Preston, but Noth has played coy as to whether that is the case after Page Six reported he wasn’t returning.

“Everything changes — including announcements in the rags,” the Law & Order alum wrote in response to a fan on Instagram at the time, teasing, “Well, if Page Six says it … it must be true 😉.”

While Noth’s participation in the upcoming spinoff is unclear, lead Parker, 56, and two of the three other original women, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) have signed on for the project.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, however, will not be reprising her role. “We’re not looking to bring in a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character,” Parker told TMZ in January, hinting that no one will take Samantha’s place in the foursome. “There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we’re excited about.”

As far as love interests go, Carrie’s other major flame Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) will pop up in the revival. Corbett, 59, confirmed to the New York Post’s Page Six earlier this month that he will be in “quite a few” episodes. David Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s husband, Steve Brady, exclusively told Us Weekly in March, “If it can work out, we may be going down that road.”