The dark knight rises! Christian Bale returned to the red carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19, following an illness that kept him from attending the 2020 Golden Globes earlier this year.

The American Psycho star, 45, posed with his wife, Sibi Blazic, in matching all-black looks before heading into the awards ceremony. Bale was unable to make the Golden Globes on January 5, due to a “bad case of the flu,” Variety reported at the time. He was allegedly advised not to travel or fly for medical reasons.

The British star, however, is better and back just in time to hit the Los Angeles awards show — and possibly take home another SAG Awards trophy.

He is nominated for Male Actor in a Leading Role for Ford v Ferrari, in which he portrays real-life racing driver Ken Miles. This marks his eighth nomination at the SAG Awards, having won two statues in the past.

The American Hustle actor previously opened up about the relationships between the characters within the SAG-nominated film and why he enjoyed being a part of the project.

“It’s bloody exciting and some of the best racing I’ve ever seen, absolutely stunning and lovely to be a part of,” Bale told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019. “But it’s about these two individuals, [Ken] Miles and [Carroll] Shelby. They’re actually bonded like brothers, but they were very fiery as well.”

Ford v Ferrari is one of many films in which the English actor portrayed a real-life person on screen. He previously played Dick Cheney in Vice, boxer Dicky Eklund in The Fighter and aviator Dieter Dengler in Rescue Dawn.

Although the Oscar-winning actor has been in the business for more than three decades now, there are two people who have never seen one of his movies — his children.

Emmeline, 14, and Joseph, 5, who Bale shares with wife Sibi Blažić, haven’t watched him on the big screen, he told Us in November. They haven’t even seen his children’s movies, including Newsies and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.