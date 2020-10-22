Happier together! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani enjoyed the 2020 CMT Music Awards together on Wednesday, October 21.

“We did it,” Shelton, 44, said, hugging his girlfriend, after the pair won for Collaborative Video of the Year. “Oh, my gosh. This is absolutely unbelievable.”

Stefani, 51, was shocked by the win, adding, “This is, like, what is happening in my life?”

The country crooner, who accepted the award with Stefani from their living room, thanked their fans after saying thank you to his duet partner.

“I love you so much,” he told the California native. “I love you so much,” she replied back.

The couple then toasted to their success with cocktails they had waiting just in case.

“This is a crazy pairing in lots of different ways, but it’s working,” Shelton added.

The couple, who began dating in 2015, were nominated for their collaboration “Nobody But You.” The nomination marked the first-ever CMT Music Awards nod for Stefani and brought Shelton’s total to 13.

The “God’s Country” crooner has won six trophies (now seven) at the fan-voted awards show throughout his career, including both Male Video of the Year and Video of the Year for “I’ll Name the Dogs” in 2018.

Ahead of this year’s show, which took place in Nashville after being pushed back four months amid the coronavirus pandemic and featured performances throughout Music City, both musicians gushed about being nominated together.

“Congrats @gwenstefani on your first @CMT Awards nomination!!!!! Y’all go get those votes in!!!! #NobodyButYou #CMTawards,” Shelton wrote via Twitter after the categories were announced last month.

The former No Doubt singer replied to her boyfriend’s message, tweeting, “This is incredible thank u @blakeshelton for taking me on this ride! love u! gx and thank u @CMT !!!”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer also shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, “Just when u think your life is crazy enough!! THIS IS SO UNEXPECTED- and AMAZING!!! Wow @blakeshelton and congrats to #sophiemuller gx.”

“Nobody But You” was released in January and became the third duet the pair has teamed up for throughout their relationship, following “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

The lovebirds dropped their fourth collaborative track, “Happy Anywhere,” in July while in Oklahoma as a family during the pandemic quarantine.

The couple’s big night out for the CMT Music Awards came weeks after the “Make Me Like You” singer insisted that she and the Oklahoma native were not married, despite Dua Lipa accidentally calling Shelton her “husband” in August while filling in as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Do you know how many people say my ‘husband’ about him?” Stefani told Extra during an October interview, referencing Lipa’s slipup. “I guess we’re just together … people got used to it or something like that, but it’s pretty cute.”

Stefani celebrated her 51st birthday on October 3, which her boyfriend made extra special with his social media tribute.

“It’s a special day for a special lady in my life,” the country crooner wrote at the time. “Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I’d write a song for you every single day if I could…”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the pair, who met after competing against each other as coaches on The Voice, moved into their Los Angeles mansion nearly one year after purchasing it together.

“They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” a source told Us at the time. “They are truly happy as a family and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed.”

The pair, who plan to tie the knot in both L.A. and Oklahoma once COVID-19 restrictions lessen, live in the California pad with Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton, for his part, was previously married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.