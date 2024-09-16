Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

‘DWTS’ Season 33 Premiere Songs Revealed: Jenn Can Buy Herself ‘Flowers,’ Anna Will Serve ‘Espresso’

By
DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney

Twas the night before season 33 of Dancing With the Stars — and Us Weekly has the tracks that all 13 couples will be dancing to.

The dances that will be featured on the Tuesday, September 17, premiere include the tango, cha cha, salsa, foxtrot and jive. Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa are dancing to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” while Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold are channeling Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” track. Meanwhile, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson are performing to “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard.

Season 33, which airs live on ABC and Disney+, will be cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

“I think it’s gonna be an excellent season. I think that this is one of the few seasons where there really isn’t an automatic frontrunner,” Ribeiro exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month about his thoughts on the cast. “Like, I don’t know who’s gonna be a good dancer or not. So it’s kind of, like, on our premiere night … it’s gonna be like, ‘Here you go. Who’s great? We don’t know.’”

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Everything to Know

Related: Everything to Know About 'DWTS' Season 33

Keep scrolling for details on which song your favorite couple will be performing to:

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

The athlete and his partner are performing a tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” by Shaboozey and David Guetta.

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

The convicted con artist and her DWTS pro partner are performing a cha cha to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

The Bachelor and Johnson are also performing a cha cha but their version is to “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard.

Dancing with the Stars Pros Where Are They Now

Related: Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Montell Jordan‘s “This Is How We Do It” will be playing as the NBA champion and Karagach salsa.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Chappell Roan‘s “Hot to Go!” is setting the tango scene for the actress’ DWTS debut with Armstrong.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

The Olympian is performing a cha cha to Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” with Bersten.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

The model and Savchenko are performing a tango to Britney Spears‘ song “Piece of Me.”

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

The Olympic medalist and Arnold are performing a jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.

Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Who Has Left and Why

Related: Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Who Has Left and Why

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Whitney Houston‘s “I’m Every Woman” will be playing as the reality TV star is performing a cha cha with Chmerkovskiy.

Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

The actor is also performing a cha cha with Stewart to “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger.

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off!

Deal of the Day

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off! View Deal

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

Spelling and Pashkov are performing a foxtrot to “Trustfall” by Pink.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

The Bachelorette star and Farber are performing a cha cha to Miley Cyrus’ hit song “Flowers.”

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater

DWTS Season 33 Premiere Night Songs Revealed
Disney/Andrew Eccles

The sitcom star and Slater are performing a salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men.

In this article

Alan Bersten
Anna Delvey

Anna Delvey
Britney Spears Reveals in Book the Moment She Realized That She Never Wanted to See Her Family Again

Britney Spears
Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan

Daniella Karagach
Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola
Emma Slater Bio

Emma Slater
Gleb Savchenko Len Goodman Decision to Leave Dancing With the Stars

Gleb Savchenko

Ilona Maher
Jenna Johnson Bio

Jenna Johnson

joey graziadei
Miley Cyrus Says She Might Have Forgotten Underwear at 2024 Grammys While Accepting Record of the Year 717

Miley Cyrus
Phaedra Parks Bio

Phaedra Parks
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Pink
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter
Sasha Farber Bio

Sasha Farber
1251207205shania_twain_290x206

Shania Twain
1251127565tori_spelling_290x206

Tori Spelling

Tyler Hubbard
DWTS’ Val Chmerkovskiy Confirms He's 'Not Retiring' After Winning Season 32: 'What Is That?'

Val Chmerkovskiy
1250548391whitney_houston_290x206

Whitney Houston

Witney Carson
Dancing With The Stars Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Dancing With The Stars

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.