Twas the night before season 33 of Dancing With the Stars — and Us Weekly has the tracks that all 13 couples will be dancing to.

The dances that will be featured on the Tuesday, September 17, premiere include the tango, cha cha, salsa, foxtrot and jive. Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa are dancing to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” while Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold are channeling Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” track. Meanwhile, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson are performing to “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard.

Season 33, which airs live on ABC and Disney+, will be cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

“I think it’s gonna be an excellent season. I think that this is one of the few seasons where there really isn’t an automatic frontrunner,” Ribeiro exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month about his thoughts on the cast. “Like, I don’t know who’s gonna be a good dancer or not. So it’s kind of, like, on our premiere night … it’s gonna be like, ‘Here you go. Who’s great? We don’t know.’”

Related: Everything to Know About 'DWTS' Season 33 It’s nearly time to return to the ballroom for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. The ABC reality competition series was officially renewed in May, and the first season 33 contestant, Olympic gymnast and viral sensation Stephen Nedoroscik, was announced in August. “From Paris to #DWTS!🥉 We’re thrilled to welcome pommel horse legend @stephen_nedoroscik […]

Keep scrolling for details on which song your favorite couple will be performing to:

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson

The athlete and his partner are performing a tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” by Shaboozey and David Guetta.

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa

The convicted con artist and her DWTS pro partner are performing a cha cha to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

The Bachelor and Johnson are also performing a cha cha but their version is to “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard.

Related: Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now? Mirrorball champs or not, Dancing With the Stars has featured some impeccable professional dancers in the years since the ABC competition series premiered in 2005. Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are among the talent who have lit up the ballroom. Some of the show’s stars went on to achieve major success in their careers while […]

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach

Montell Jordan‘s “This Is How We Do It” will be playing as the NBA champion and Karagach salsa.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

Chappell Roan‘s “Hot to Go!” is setting the tango scene for the actress’ DWTS debut with Armstrong.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

The Olympian is performing a cha cha to Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” with Bersten.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko

The model and Savchenko are performing a tango to Britney Spears‘ song “Piece of Me.”

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

The Olympic medalist and Arnold are performing a jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.

Related: Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Who Has Left and Why Dancing With the Stars has found plenty of success since its debut in 2005. Over the years, the ABC dancing competition has launched the careers of many new pros and has said goodbye to a few OGs along the way. Julianne Hough, who competed from seasons 4 to season 8, announced in 2009 that she […]

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy

Whitney Houston‘s “I’m Every Woman” will be playing as the reality TV star is performing a cha cha with Chmerkovskiy.

Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart

The actor is also performing a cha cha with Stewart to “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger.

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov

Spelling and Pashkov are performing a foxtrot to “Trustfall” by Pink.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber

The Bachelorette star and Farber are performing a cha cha to Miley Cyrus’ hit song “Flowers.”

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater

The sitcom star and Slater are performing a salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men.