Twas the night before season 33 of Dancing With the Stars — and Us Weekly has the tracks that all 13 couples will be dancing to.
The dances that will be featured on the Tuesday, September 17, premiere include the tango, cha cha, salsa, foxtrot and jive. Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa are dancing to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” while Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold are channeling Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” track. Meanwhile, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson are performing to “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard.
Season 33, which airs live on ABC and Disney+, will be cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.
“I think it’s gonna be an excellent season. I think that this is one of the few seasons where there really isn’t an automatic frontrunner,” Ribeiro exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month about his thoughts on the cast. “Like, I don’t know who’s gonna be a good dancer or not. So it’s kind of, like, on our premiere night … it’s gonna be like, ‘Here you go. Who’s great? We don’t know.’”
Keep scrolling for details on which song your favorite couple will be performing to:
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson
The athlete and his partner are performing a tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” by Shaboozey and David Guetta.
Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa
The convicted con artist and her DWTS pro partner are performing a cha cha to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter.
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson
The Bachelor and Johnson are also performing a cha cha but their version is to “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard.
Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach
Montell Jordan‘s “This Is How We Do It” will be playing as the NBA champion and Karagach salsa.
Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong
Chappell Roan‘s “Hot to Go!” is setting the tango scene for the actress’ DWTS debut with Armstrong.
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten
The Olympian is performing a cha cha to Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” with Bersten.
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko
The model and Savchenko are performing a tango to Britney Spears‘ song “Piece of Me.”
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold
The Olympic medalist and Arnold are performing a jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.
Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy
Whitney Houston‘s “I’m Every Woman” will be playing as the reality TV star is performing a cha cha with Chmerkovskiy.
Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart
The actor is also performing a cha cha with Stewart to “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger.
Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov
Spelling and Pashkov are performing a foxtrot to “Trustfall” by Pink.
Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber
The Bachelorette star and Farber are performing a cha cha to Miley Cyrus’ hit song “Flowers.”
Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater
The sitcom star and Slater are performing a salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men.