When Donna Kelce posted a photo of Taylor Swift to social media, she wasn’t thinking like a PR mastermind but rather a proud mom.

“That was a picture where all of us were so excited that were in the suite,” Travis Kelce‘s mother, 71, said during a Wednesday, February 7, interview on Today. “And we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we took a shot of everybody that was there, so it wasn’t anything calculating or anything like that.”

The photo in question was taken after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship on January 28, securing their spot at Super Bowl LVIII. The snap included Swift prominently posing front and center while surrounded by all the other people in their suite, including her ex-husband, Ed Kelce, Cara Delevingne, Keleigh Teller and more.

Donna explained that the photo included everyone who was rooting for the Chiefs. “It was just everybody that was supporting my son and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook, yes,” she said on Today.

After leaving the suite to celebrate with Travis, 34, on the field, Swift, also 34, stayed by Donna’s side. In one video from the post-game festivities, a security guard seemingly inquired about Swift’s plan. She responded, “I don’t know. … I’m gonna do what she [Donna] does.”

Donna and the Grammy Award winner have been spotted in suites at several games throughout the season to cheer on the tight end, but Donna doesn’t expect to have such a luxurious seating arrangement in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, for the big game.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” she said with a laugh while on Today. “I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

Donna will travel to Las Vegas to cheer on her son, and she’s used to being the one hopping on flights around the country. Last month, Donna exclusively told Us Weekly that she usually flies to her sons during the football season “because there’s no way they have the time to get on a plane and fly into Orlando.”

However, she gets the most time with them during football season. “They are on the move 24/7, whether it’s football or whether it’s something else like other competitions,” she explained, telling Us that her sons’ “New Heights” podcast also keeps them “very, very busy.”

She told Us, “They’re just exhausted, so I’m not seeing them very much [in the offseason].”

Luckily, elder son Jason Kelce made time for her amid the NFL Pro Bowl. Jason, 36, and wife Kylie Kelce were joined by Donna and Ed as they took their three daughters (Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 11 months) to Disney World.

“Top recommendation [for amusement parks]: Have a Mama Kelce,” Kylie said in a video via X.