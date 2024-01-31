Donna Kelce seemingly gave Taylor Swift her stamp of approval by reportedly gifting the singer a Travis Kelce-inspired piece of jewelry.

Swift, 34, was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28, wearing an “87” jersey ring. The bauble is a nod to Travis’ number on the team, and according to creator Emily Bordner, it came from Donna, 71.

“We gifted Donna some [styles]. We know that she loved our earrings,” Bordner, who owns EB and Co. in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood, told KMBC News on Monday, January 29.

Bordner, who also serves as the store’s creative director, explained that her team “wanted to gift” Donna “even more Kelce-themed products” from their new Chiefs collection, which is when they shipped her the ring. “We were hoping that she would give them to Taylor. And she did,” Bordner told the outlet, noting that once Swift was seen with the ring, the item sold out immediately.

“It was just absolute chaos, but it was very exciting,” she added, revealing that fans can preorder the Travis ring and a similar Patrick Mahomes jersey accessory online. “So, this is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Swift wore the “87” jersey ring on her right pointer finger while in Baltimore on Sunday. She also donned a red and gold “Heirloom Signet Ring” by Mejuri on her left middle finger as a nod to the team’s colors.

The “Karma” singer topped off her look with a gold pendant necklace created by BaubleBar and WEAR by Erin Andrews with the Chiefs’ logo engraved on it. Fans noticed a “TNT” yellow gold bracelet on Swift’s wrist, which some speculate is a nickname for the couple.

Swift has been upping her game day gear since attending her first Chiefs game in September 2023, confirming her and Travis’ relationship after months of speculation. The musician sat beside Donna during that game, and they were seen chatting and laughing together.

Since going public with Travis, Swift has been to 12 Chiefs games, including Sunday’s AFC Championship matchup against the Ravens. The Chiefs’ win landed the team a spot in Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

After the win, Swift was seen with Travis’ mom, dad Ed Kelce, and brother Jason Kelce on the field as they celebrated the team’s advancement to the big game. Swift was photographed giving her boyfriend a kiss before seemingly dropping the “L” word.

“What’s up sweetie?” Travis said in a video shared via X on Sunday. It appeared that Swift replied, “I’ve never seen you like that,” while hugging the tight end. Later in the video, Swift seemingly mouthed, “I love you.”