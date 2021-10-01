Starting a new chapter. Amid Ethan Plath’s ongoing marriage struggles with Olivia Plath, the pair decided to list their Cairo, Georgia, home, which he shows to a local realtor on the Tuesday, October 5, episode of Welcome to Plathville.

“I’m putting the house on the market because I’ve come to the place in my life where I realize that getting out of Cairo is going to be a good thing for me,” Ethan, 23, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “I kind of want to move on, especially after the trip. I felt, like, there’s a lot of really, really beautiful places … If I had the chance to live in different places, then I’d love to do that, whereas before I was real set on sticking here and that was that. Now, I don’t have any intentions of staying in Cairo whether things work out with Olivia and I or not.”

In the TLC clip, the Georgia native walks a real estate agent around the property, noting that Olivia isn’t home.

“When the realtor showed up, the same lady I went and looked at houses with previously with Olivia, I felt like it was a little awkward just in that Olivia wasn’t here,” Ethan adds. “Obviously, we’re separated and I didn’t want to tell her that but, yeah, it was a little weird at first.”

The reality TV star shows off the duo’s home before he officially lists the property, including photos from their travels, the Baby Grand piano he purchased for his estranged spouse and the backyard deck they built together.

“I think Olivia will appreciate the fact I’m kind of taking initiative to get the place sold,” the TLC personality reveals during a confessional interview. “I hope it will be a positive step for us moving forward.”

The then-separated couple has been candid about navigating the ups and downs in their relationship, which has been chronicled on the TLC reality program.

In the September 21 episode of the series, the blogger, also 23, opened up the duo’s marriage struggles during a therapy session in Tallahassee, Florida.

“I know part of it’s my fault because I don’t see him very often and I don’t really feel valued that he doesn’t want to move or start something new, so when he comes home in the door, like, my immediate reaction is, ‘Alright, we have to talk, things are bad.’ I feel like I’m nagging him,” Olivia explained at the time. “To avoid that, he grabs a beer, runs outside and works on his car so he doesn’t have to be around me because all I want to do is talk about those things and he doesn’t want to.”

Ethan and Olivia — who tied the knot in 2018 — previously spoke with Us about attending couple’s therapy together to work through their issues.

“Our relationship almost had to hit rock bottom for us to kind of wake up, prioritize and actually deal with our own problems,” the photographer exclusively told Us in August of the pair’s relationship. “It really sucked hitting rock bottom. When we started the season, pretty much, like, everything [was] not going well at all and kind of came to a head within the first few weeks. It also means that as uncomfortable as the first few episodes and scenes are going to be, it gets a lot better. It gets worse before it gets better. … We’re in a much better place now.”

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.