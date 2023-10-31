Even Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t know why she keeps getting name-dropped on The Real Housewives of New York City.

The actress has been mentioned — more than once — during the Bravo show’s 14 season run, but one moment is definitely more iconic than the others.

By now, fans of the reality show are well-versed in all things Scary Island, but the iconic moment between Bethenny Frankel and Kelly Bensimon will live on forever.

Frankel and Bensimon went head-to-head during a cast trip to St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands during season 3 to celebrate Ramona Singer’s “bachelorette” ahead of her vow renewal to then-husband Mario Singer.

Bensimon went, as Frankel called her, “cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs” on the trip, which led to a verbal altercation between the two women. Bensimon was quick to hurl accusations at Frankel at a dinner during the vacation.

“What about when you attacked Gwyneth? My friend Gwyneth?” Bensimon asked. Frankel replied, “Who’s Gwyneth?”

“Paltrow,” Bensimon continued. “I’m out. You guys, thank you so much.”

Frankel called her former costar a “nutbag” as she ran away. However, Bensimon was quick to return with a bag of jelly beans. “You’re absolutely crazy,” Frankel told her before yelling her iconic line, “Go to sleep.”

While the episode initially aired in 2010, Bravo boss Andy Cohen addressed the scene with Paltrow years later when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I have to tell you, we’ve never asked you this, you’ve been on the show before. And every time you come on, we get this question for you,” Cohen told the actress in October 2021. And that’s because your name was notoriously dropped during Season 3 of a very famous episode of The Real Housewives of New York City on Scary Island.”

Cohen asked Paltrow to react “if any of this makes sense to you” before showing her the clip.

“So, the allegation is that Bethenny Frankel attacked you and that you are good buddies with Kelly Bensimon,” Cohen said. “Do either of these resonate with you on any level?”

Paltrow, for her part, bit her lip and turned her head to the side, seemingly confused about the situation — Cohen took that as a no.

“All right, there you go!” the TV host said. “That’s all I needed to know. Thank you.”

Keep scrolling for all the times Paltrow has been name-dropped during RHONY:

Season 3’s Scary Island

Bensimon’s mention of Paltrow during the very famous RHONY vacation has been referenced since the episode’s 2010 premiere.

Season 14’s Reunion

Erin Lichy questioned Jessel Taank’s upbringing during the reunion, which aired in October 2023. Taank, for her part, name-dropped Paltrow when clapping back at her costar.

“While you were at the ballet with Brad Pitt and Gwyneth, I was delivering newspapers with my mother,” she hit back.