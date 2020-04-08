Keeping with the times! The cast of Full House staged a virtual reunion amid the coronavirus quarantine, during which they reshot the iconic show’s opening credits with a twist.

In a new video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, original cast members John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin made cameos alongside series creator Jeff Franklin. The former castmates showcased an aspect of their respective quarantine experiences in the clip.

Saget, 63, went full-Danny Tanner when he whipped out a bottle of Purell to sanitize both his Swiffer mop and himself. Meanwhile, Cameron Bure, 44, worked to unclog her toilet and Sweetin, 38, enjoyed a cozy slumber.

“#FullQuarantine. Stay home, stay safe,” the E.R. alum, 56, captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday. “Unlike #FullHouse, this will all go away. #FullHouseChallenge #WeWin.”

The video was a part of a Tik Tok challenge, which is currently trending within the app, inspired by the popular sitcom. Notably absent from the cute reunion clip were Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, who doubled as Michelle Tanner when they were young girls.

In the wake of the pandemic, Stamos has kept Full House on his mind. The Scream Queens actor shared a photo of his 23-month-old son, Billy, being blocked from going outside amid the coronavirus virus with the Tanner family’s couch.

“Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history?” Stamos captioned the silly pic. “You, make the call.”

Many of Stamos’ Full House costars commented beneath the snap, including Saget. “I don’t know what it is John, but it comforts me,” the comedian wrote at the time. “Did you take the alcove too?”

Coulier, 60, teased, “a lot of my farts are still in that couch,” while Barber, 43, jokingly replied, “Thief!” Bure, for her part, asked, “You got it?! Not Bob?”

Full House aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. After the show concluded, it received new life through a Netflix revival called Fuller House. The spinoff series, which began its run on the streaming giant in 2016, follows a widowed D.J. Tanner (Bure) receiving help as a single mom from her sister Stephanie Tanner (Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Barber), who all move into her childhood home together.

Ahead of the fifth and final season’s first half dropping on Netflix, Cameron Bure opened up about how she’s feeling about the show coming to an end. “I wish we weren’t wrapping. … I wish it were not our final season. I would do this show forever for the rest of my life,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2019. “Jodie, Andrea and I joke that we’ll be coming back for Fullest House! We’ll be the Golden Girls of Full House. You never know!”

The remaining episodes from Fuller House’s final season are slated to debut later this year.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.