Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will sit down for an “emotional” interview during an upcoming episode of Good Morning America.

“They captured the hearts of millions on @goldenbachabc — now Gerry and Theresa sit down for an emotional interview only on GMA,” the morning talk show wrote via their official Instagram page on Thursday, April 11, alongside a promotional clip for the episode.

In the video, Gerry, 71, and Nist, 70, could be seen dressed in matching white outfits as they prepared to candidly open up about their relationship after saying “I do.” A voiceover on the clip told fans, “Their journey captured the hearts of millions. Now Gerry and Teresa have something new they want to share. Their emotional all new interview that will have everyone talking, tomorrow morning on GMA.”

Gerry and Theresa tied the knot on January 4 in front of ABC cameras after meeting on the inaugural season of the Golden Bachelor. While his season was airing the previous fall, Gerry exclusively told Us Weekly that he had no plans to get engaged again after the death of his first wife, Toni, in 2017 following 43 years of marriage.

Related: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Relationship Timeline Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are the first Golden Bachelor success story. Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Teresa during the season 1 finale, which filmed in Costa Rica and aired in November 2023. “When I woke up this morning, it was difficult. I had really mixed feelings, and I got to […]

As I was dating [before the show], I was looking for the person that I would spend the rest of my life with regardless of the label. And as I got closer and closer to the process started in the show, I really kind of came to realize that I did indeed want to be married, that I wanted that commitment, that two-way street,” he explained. “And so as I got into the show, that was my objective.”

Gerry’s plans changed, however, once he met Teresa, and the pair didn’t hesitate to walk down the aisle.

“I think it was a natural progression of the season,” Gerry told Us last year. “We came out of that knowing each other so well and have learned so much more about each other with every passing day, and when the opportunity came around that we could do this, it just seemed like the right thing to do, the natural thing to do. And Theresa has said this very well — we’ve impacted so many people with the show that we wanted that to continue through the rest of our journey.”

More than one year after their nuptials, Gerry and Theresa still seem to be going strong. They appeared together at Joey Graziadei’s season 28 finale of The Bachelor on March 25, where Gerry could be seen getting emotional as he watched finalists Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson meet Joey’s family. (Joey, 28, ultimately got engaged to Kelsey, 25.) Earlier this month, the pair were spotted out and about once again when they attended the Hulu on Disney+ celebration in Los Angeles on April 5. (The Bachelor franchise airs on ABC, which is owned by Disney.)

The twosome made waves, however, when TMZ reported earlier this month that Gerry has been living at his Indiana lake house while Teresa remains in New Jersey. At the time, an insider told Us that neither person has immediate plans to move as Teresa continues to work as a senior compliance officer at a financial advisory office in her home state. Instead, the duo are working hard at a long-distance romance, seeing each other whenever they can.

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

While they may be in separate states now, Gerry and Theresa previously told People that they hope to move to South Carolina one day.

“For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina,’” he told the outlet in December 2023. “And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone. The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.