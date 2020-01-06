Taylor Swift Presents With Amy Poehler at Golden Globes After Beef

Squashing their beef? Taylor Swift joined Amy Poehler to present an award at the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5 — seven years after the actress and her BFF, Tina Fey, made a jab at the singer.

Swift, 30, and Poehler, 48, took the stage at The Beverly Hilton to present the award for Best Animated Feature Film. While Missing Link beat Disney-Pixar’s Frozen and Toy Story sequels for the prize, it was the A-lister’s appearance together that garnered all the buzz.

“Amy and I are excited about this next category, because we both love animation,” the Cats star and 2020 Golden Globe nominee said. In response, the Parks and Recreation alum chimed in to add, “Speak for yourself, Taylor. I like movies about people, by people.”

A puzzled Swift then asked Poehler, “Who do you think makes animated films?” The Wine Country star and director said that she believed “tiny mice” work on such features “during the night.”

“It makes sense!” Swift concluded.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer’s interaction with Poehler on Sunday was very different from how things went down between the two following the 2013 Golden Globe Awards. When the Blades of Glory actress hosted the ceremony with Fey seven years ago, the duo dissed Swift over her dating habits. At the time, the 49-year-old 30 Rock alum advised the Grammy winner to not date Michael J. Fox’s only son, Sam.

“You know what Taylor Swift? You stay away from Michael J. Fox’s son,” Fey said at the time. Poehler added, “Or go for it.”

Fey, however, suggested that Swift “needs some me-time to learn about herself.”

The “Lover” singer was not impressed by Poehler and Fey’s joke as she slammed the Saturday Night Live alums’ diss months later in an interview with Vanity Fair. “You know, Katie Couric is one of my favorite people, because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, ‘There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women,’” she told the magazine in April 2013.

Swift also expressed her dislike for people speaking negatively about her dating life, saying: “For a female to write about her feelings, and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that’s taking something that potentially should be celebrated — a woman writing about her feelings in a confessional way — that’s taking it and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist.”

At the 2020 Golden Globes, an onlooker told Us Weekly that Swift was enjoying herself at the ceremony. She joined her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, as they sat at a table alongside Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen, Renée Zellweger and Jennifer Lopez. “Taylor was doing all the talking while Joe stayed quiet and nodded. He appears a little timid and shy,” the eyewitness told Us.