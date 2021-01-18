Supportive exes! Hugh Grant teased former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley about costarring in a third Paddington film after she showed off her new quarantine hobby.

The Undoing star, 60, responded to Hurley’s recent Twitter pic of herself holding up two jars of marmalade. “Lockdown has turned me into a demented housewife: 47 jars of marmalade are nestling in my larder and another sack of Seville oranges await me,” the Royals alum, 55, shared on Sunday, January 17.

Impressed by her newfound skill, Grant retweeted the post and wrote, “Paddington 3.” (The beloved children’s character Paddington Bear is known for his fondness for marmalade.)

Grant played villain Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2 in 2017. Two years later, he said during a Vanity Fair interview that the children’s flick is “the best film I’ve ever been in.”

The Bridget Jones’ Diary actor split from Hurley in 2000 after 13 years of dating. Despite calling it quits, the two A-listers have remained close friends.

“We’re like brother and sister,” Grant said of the duo on The Jess Cagle Interview in 2018. “I think it’s partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding.”

Grant additionally noted that he was “an idiot” during his romantic relationship with the Austin Powers actress, whom he cheated on with a prostitute in 1995. “I didn’t try to say, ‘I’ve got this psychological problem.’ I just said, ‘I did it.’ You know in life what’s a good thing to do and a bad thing to do. I did a bad thing,” he recalled.

Hurley has raved about her friendship with the Notting Hill actor as well. “He remains my best friend to this day, but … he really used to annoy me,” she explained on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2015. “I love him, but he’s very annoying.”

Early last year, the Passenger 57 star told The Times that she can always count on her former beau for a good laugh. “I have certain friends and family who make me howl with mirth: my sister, my son and my ex, Hugh, being the chief culprits,” she said at the time.

Grant married Anna Eberstein in 2018. He shares three kids with his wife and has two children with ex Tinglan Hong.

Hurley, meanwhile, shares son Damian Hurley, 18, with late producer Steve Bing, who died in June 2020 at age 55. Grant is Damian’s only godparent.