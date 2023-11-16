Now that the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes have officially ended, the Grey’s Anatomy stars are scrubbing back in on set.

“I’m on my way to the table read for the new season,” Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on the medical drama, said in a Wednesday, November 15, Instagram Story video. “I don’t know if you can see, maybe you can’t, but it is raining in Los Angeles, which is really crazy. I feel like the weather gods are on our side for Seattle — once again.”

Grey’s Anatomy, which debuted on ABC in 2005, is set at a Seattle hospital and chronicles the ins and outs of the doctors’ professional and personal lives. ABC confirmed in March that Grey’s would return for a milestone 20th season. Longtime writer and producer Meg Marinis will take over as showrunner, replacing Krista Vernoff.

Several of Luddington’s costars also teased their table read attendance, including James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber), Chris Carmack (Atticus Lincoln), Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda), Adelaide Kane (Jules Millin) and Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu).

“Back at it,” Jaicy Elliot, who plays Taryn Helm, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, reposting Francis’ selfie with Jake Borelli, Harry Shum Jr., Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Hill, 36.

Grey’s Anatomy introduced a new crop of interns in season 19, comprised of Shum, 41, Floyd, 29, Terho, 27, Kane, 33, and Francis, 29. Borelli’s Levi Schmitt, meanwhile, became the overly stressed chief resident of the floundering program. By the end of the season, Taryn made a deal with Richard to return to the residency program as co–chief resident in exchange for more mental health care. (Taryn had been working at Joe’s Bar after temporarily walking away from her residency.)

Grey’s Anatomy also currently stars Chandra Wilson, Caterina Scorsone, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver and Debbie Allen. Ellen Pompeo, the titular Meredith Grey, took a step down from the show during season 19, only appearing in a handful of episodes. Pompeo, 54, continues to provide voiceover for each episode and remains a producer on both Grey’s Anatomy and its Station 19 spinoff.

“Even if she’s not there, she’s the DNA of the show,” Elliot exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 of Pompeo’s departure. “So, she’s so present in the show. And you’ll get to know the interns, and they remind me of the first generation [of interns]. The show [is] very much what you want it to be. … It’s throwback. It’s really fun.”

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 does not yet have a premiere date.