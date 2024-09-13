Jana Kramer showed her appreciation for her husband, Allan Russell, in one of the sweetest ways she knows how: through song.

The One Tree Hill alum, 40, released her latest single, “Warrior,” on Friday, September 13. “You give your best to me / I want your worst / There ain’t a mountain I wouldn’t move / And lord knows I’m gonna fight for you,” she sings in the song’s chorus. “You got a dream, well baby, let’s chase it / Give me your heart, yeah, I can take it / You’re what love’s worth fighting for / For you I’ll be your warrior.”

The track’s title and lyrics are a clear nod to Russell, 43, and the tattoo he got in honor of Kramer last month. “Jana, my little warrior. You’re my girl. I will always take care of your heart,” the Scottish native got inked across his bicep.

Kramer was previously married to Michael Gambino, Johnathon Schaech and Mike Caussin before she confirmed her and Russell’s romance in January 2023. She has been open over the years about experiencing abuse during her relationship with Gambino and went through a messy split with Caussin before the pair finalized their divorce in July 2021. (She shares her eldest two kids — daughter Jolie, 8, and son Jace, 5 — with Caussin, 37.)

The lyrics of “Warrior” allude to Kramer’s complicated relationship history. “Where I saw broken, you saw beautiful / When I felt weak, you believed I was strong,” she sings in the first verse. “I wasn’t used to this kinda love / You gave me a steady ground to trust / You gave me the freedom to let go.”

Kramer made her red carpet debut with Russell in March 2023, and the two got engaged after six months of dating that May. One month later, she announced she was pregnant with their first child. The couple’s son, Roman, was born in November 2023.

The artwork for “Warrior” is a black-and-white pic from the pair’s Scotland wedding last month. In the photo, Kramer looked back at the camera while holding hands and walking with Russell at the picturesque Carnell Estate.

Ahead of her single’s release, Kramer shared footage of herself playing the tune for her husband on the morning of their wedding. “Believe it or not I’m shy and easily embarrassed in small intimate crowds and I wanted it to be just for him (well at least until yall got to hear it 😉),” she wrote captioned a Tuesday, September 10, Instagram clip of them listening to the song on a tree swing. “So the morning of the wedding we went for a run and then stopped at this beautiful tree and swing and I hit play.”

In a Thursday, September 12, Instagram Story video, Kramer stated that her past “could not have even imagined” finding a love like her and Russell’s. “Especially three-and-a-half-plus years ago when I’m lying in bed, crying, saying, ‘No one will ever love me. Who would ever love me? I’m broken. My past …’ And the fact that I’m releasing a song about the absolute love of my life, the man who loves every single broken piece of my past and thinks it’s strong and beautiful,” she stated. “Don’t give up on love. Don’t give up on yourself and don’t give up on love because you just have no idea what’s coming for ya.”

On Friday, she let her daughter Jolie do the honors of playing “Warrior” for the first time in their house. “Alexa, play ‘Warrior’ by Jana Kramer,” Jolie stated, after which Kramer kissed Roman on his head and exclaimed, “The song for Daddy, it’s here!”